RUFFELL, Roger Vincent:
On November 11, 2020, passed away peacefully, aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Mary-Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Deborah and Jimmy, Racheal and Dean, Chris and Melissa. Loved grandad Pop of Ashleigh, Alex, Kate; Jake and Eden; Caitlin, and great-Grandad of Finn and Riley. A loved brother of Gary (dec) and Cathy; Julie and Mike Hayes, Sue and Andrew Dittmer, Andrew and Vicki Jeffries. Loved brother-in-law of Bill and Cynthia (dec) Butzbach, Val and Manny (dec) Price, Bob (dec) and Betty Butzbach, the late Diane and Alan Webby, Carl and Kathleen Butzbach, Peter (dec) and Lorna Butzbach, John and Janice Butzbach, Oline (dec) and Dirk Krommenhoek, and remembered by their families. Messages to 114 Muller Rd, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A private family service followed by cremation has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 15, 2020