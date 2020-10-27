McCONCHIE,
Rona (née Short):
WAAC L/B809428 WW2
Born September 1, 1922, passed away peacefully at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, on October 22, 2020, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan Andrew McConchie. A treasured mum of Lynne McConchie, Roy and Debra McConchie. Grandma of Melissa and Tim Morris, Brian McConchie, and great-grandma of Reuben, Maxwell, and Levi Morris. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to Stroke Foundation of NZ would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Rona's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, October 30, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 27, 2020