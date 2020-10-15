Ronald LAWTON

LAWTON,
Ronald William (Ron):
Passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, aged 85 years. Loved husband of Margaret for nearly 66 years. Loved father of Bev, Jo and Jerry, Brett, Marie and Nick, Tracey and Mike and Stephen (deceased), also loved by Mike and Marree. Loved Poppa of 7, loved Great-Poppa of 21 and Great-Great-Poppa of 1. Messages to
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
"We will miss you Lego Master"
In accordance with Ron's wishes, a private cremation will take place.

Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 15, 2020
