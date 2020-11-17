Ronald MILLS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald MILLS.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

MILLS,
Ronald Funnell (Ron):
On November 12, 2020, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving girls. Dearly loved husband of the late Noela. Loved and loving father of Christine and Graeme, Pauline and Tony, and Janice. Loved pop to all his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the Mills family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Christchurch, This Day (Wednesday), at 10.00am.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.