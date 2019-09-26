MOORE, Ronald William:
On September 24, 2019, at the Waterlea Rest Home, passed away peacefully with family by his bedside, in his 96th year. Loved husband of the late Margaret for 64 years, and father and father-in-law of Kathryn and Bob Monkhouse (and the late Bob Melville), Elizabeth and Gavin Stead, and Andrew Moore. Grandad of 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Penwill Moore and his late sister and brothers. Messages to 9 Faulkland Drive or 25 Tereice Street, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Special thanks to the staff and carers at Waterlea Rest Home. A Funeral Service for Ron will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 5 Henry Street, on Monday, September 30 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 26, 2019