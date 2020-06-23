Ronald SHIPLEY

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of Rons passing,sincere condolences to the..."
    - Charlie Twose
  • "My deepest sympathy to Judy and Family in the sad loss of..."
  • "Love you Grandad. Lucca, Keira and Nate"
    - Kylie Shipley
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

SHIPLEY,
Ronald Walter (Ron):
On June 21, 2020, passed away peacefully at Wairau Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Judith, loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Lindsay Tilbury, Kylie Shipley and Andrew Greenwood, Nicole and Neil Callahan. Dearly loved Grandad of Shani and Isla Tilbury, Lucca, Keira and Nate Greenwood, Tyler and Monica Callahan. Messages may be sent to the Shipley family, c/- PO Box 9 Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Special thanks to everyone who helped care for Ron. A family service will be held.

Published in Marlborough Express on June 23, 2020
