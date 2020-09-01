FLEMING,
Rosalind Carol (Lynne):
On Monday, August 31, 2020, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by friends. Daughter of the late Ena and Bruce Fleming of Grovetown. Grateful thanks to the staff and carers at Hospice Marlborough and IDEA Services for their loving care and dedication. Messages may be sent to 41 Arthur Baker Place, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Lynne's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 2.00pm on Monday, September 7.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 1, 2020