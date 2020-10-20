McCONNACHIE,
Rosemary Violet:
On October 18, 2020, peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Nelson, aged 92 years. Dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all her children Jan, Rae, Rob and Adrienne and families. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Rosemary McConnachie, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A farewell celebration for Rosemary will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Richmond, Nelson, on Wednesday, October 21. The family wish to thank the staff at Ernest Rutherford for their amazing care.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 20, 2020