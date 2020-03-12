KILPATRICK, Ruby Harriet:
On March 8, 2020, passed away at Ashwood Park Rest Home surrounded by family, in her 87th year. Loved wife of the late Don. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Deanne; Leandra and Phillip Robinson; and loved grandma of Danielle and Andrew Foote; Courtney, and Mackenzie Robinson. A loved sister and sister-in-law of Malcolm, Roland and Marion, Robin and Ellen, Royal and Jill. Messages to 1 Curry Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Ruby's request, a private family service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 12, 2020