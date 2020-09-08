BUNT, Sandra Jane Ann:
Passed away after a short illness, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Aged 70 years young. Much loved wife of David, mother of Dean and Scott, stepmum to Jo and Pip. Loved sister of Lynette, Graham, Carole, Stephen, Rachel, Howard and the late Derek. Special thanks to Dr Kate Gregory and staff at Hospice Marlborough and Wellington Regional Hospital. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be sent to P O Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A public memorial for Sandra will be held at a later date.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 8, 2020