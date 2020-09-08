Sandra BUNT

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to you and family. Our thoughts are with you at..."
  • "Kia ora David So sorry to hear the passing of Sandra going..."
  • "So sorry to learn of your loss of such a beautiful lady who..."
  • "Dear David and Family, Sandra was a very lovely Lady and..."
    - Julie Butler
  • "To David and Family. Such a sad loss to you all. My..."
    - Wayne Coley
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

BUNT, Sandra Jane Ann:
Passed away after a short illness, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Aged 70 years young. Much loved wife of David, mother of Dean and Scott, stepmum to Jo and Pip. Loved sister of Lynette, Graham, Carole, Stephen, Rachel, Howard and the late Derek. Special thanks to Dr Kate Gregory and staff at Hospice Marlborough and Wellington Regional Hospital. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be sent to P O Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A public memorial for Sandra will be held at a later date.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.