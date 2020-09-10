Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sebastian FROST. View Sign Death Notice



Sebastian Euan (Sebi):

8.6.2007 - 6.9.2020

Our beautiful boy has been tragically taken from us as his life was just beginning. Cherished son of Jessica and Greg, beloved brother of Annie, much loved grandson to Lynne and Euan, and Åsa and Ingvar, beloved nephew to Nelson and Antonia, Richard and Robyn, Joakim and Angelica. Much loved friend to many. Messages may be sent to Kincaid Lodge, 611 Main North Road, Kaikoura 7371. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Kaikoura Hockey Club would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or sent to c/- Kaikoura High School, PO Box 61, Kaikoura 7340. You are warmly invited to join us in a celebration of Sebi's life at the Kaikoura Memorial Centre, 32 Esplanade, Kaikoura, at 1.00pm, on Thursday, September 17, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.







FROST,Sebastian Euan (Sebi):8.6.2007 - 6.9.2020Our beautiful boy has been tragically taken from us as his life was just beginning. Cherished son of Jessica and Greg, beloved brother of Annie, much loved grandson to Lynne and Euan, and Åsa and Ingvar, beloved nephew to Nelson and Antonia, Richard and Robyn, Joakim and Angelica. Much loved friend to many. Messages may be sent to Kincaid Lodge, 611 Main North Road, Kaikoura 7371. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Kaikoura Hockey Club would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or sent to c/- Kaikoura High School, PO Box 61, Kaikoura 7340. You are warmly invited to join us in a celebration of Sebi's life at the Kaikoura Memorial Centre, 32 Esplanade, Kaikoura, at 1.00pm, on Thursday, September 17, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium. Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Marlborough Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers