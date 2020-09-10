FROST,
Sebastian Euan (Sebi):
8.6.2007 - 6.9.2020
Our beautiful boy has been tragically taken from us as his life was just beginning. Cherished son of Jessica and Greg, beloved brother of Annie, much loved grandson to Lynne and Euan, and Åsa and Ingvar, beloved nephew to Nelson and Antonia, Richard and Robyn, Joakim and Angelica. Much loved friend to many. Messages may be sent to Kincaid Lodge, 611 Main North Road, Kaikoura 7371. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Kaikoura Hockey Club would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or sent to c/- Kaikoura High School, PO Box 61, Kaikoura 7340. You are warmly invited to join us in a celebration of Sebi's life at the Kaikoura Memorial Centre, 32 Esplanade, Kaikoura, at 1.00pm, on Thursday, September 17, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 10, 2020