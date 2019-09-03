Sharon JOHNSON

  • "Forever in my heart Sharon you will be missed and..."
    - Louise Hide
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

JOHNSON,
Sharon Christina:
Passed away suddenly at home surrounded by family, on Monday, September 2, 2019. Aged 66 years. Dearly loved wife of Les, Mum and mum-in-law of Brett, Michelle and Merrick, and Tracy. Best friend of Shaunilee and Ian. Nan to her nine grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Messages may be sent to Unit 2, 6 Market Street, Picton 7220. A service for Sharon will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 11.00am, on Friday, September 6, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 3, 2019
