RICHARDS, Sharon Anne:
On May 9, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Brent. A treasured and loved mum, step-mum and mother-in-law of Mikkel Richards-Gardner and Doug, Marni Richards and Corrado, Rebecca Haycock and Derek; Melanie Berends and John. A loved and adored grandma of Kyra, Lily and A.J.; Roan and Emilie; Eli and Tomi and a loved sister of Wayne, Lynette, Craig and the late Paul and their extended families.
A special thanks to Hospice Marlborough, Picton Medical Centre and the team at the Picton Medical Centre Pharmacy.
Messages to 58 Beach Road, Waikawa, Picton 7220, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Sharon's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 12, 2020