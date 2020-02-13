BRADFIELD,
Sheena Margaret:
On February 13, 2020, at Bethsaida Rest Home, Blenheim, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Don and previously the late Spencer Young. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Geoffrey (deceased) and Fay Young, and Beverley and Robin Newton. A loved grandmother of Aidan and Kayley; Kate, Sam, Stuart and Zac and great-grandmother of Matai, Serac, Aimée, Makaahea, and Kaitoa. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Sheena's family wish to express their gratitude for the wonderful care of their mother shown by the staff at Bethsaida Rest Home. A celebration of Sheena's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday, February 18, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 13, 2020