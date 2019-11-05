Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cloudy Bay Funeral Services 15 Boyce Street Springlands, Blenheim , Marlborough 035782004 Death Notice



On November 4, 2019, surrounded by her family and cocooned in their love, aged 72 years. Sheila grew up with brother Jim in Birmingham, England and it was here that she met and married Steve. She was Steve's partner in all things for over 50 years, his best friend and beloved wife. She and Steve moved to Timaru, Hari Hari, Franz Joseph, and finally Marlborough. Sheila was heavily involved with Steve in the Anglican Church, and in particular as Vicar's wife in Renwick and in the Association of Anglican Women. Sheila is greatly missed by her U.K. family and all who became her family in NZ. One-of-a-kind mother to Steve, Matthew and James, she lead her family with poise, stability and absolute fierce love. She was a rock and great supporter to her daughters-in-law Melanie and Naomi, and lately much loved by Enny. Fun loving and caring Grandma to Phaedra, Bella and Harry, they were blessed to have her help to care for them in their early years. The family would like to thank the team at Alzheimers' Marlborough and Bethsaida Retirement Village for their care and dedication to Sheila's last months. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or







In lieu of flowers a donation to Alzheimers' Marlborough c/- 8 Wither Road, Blenheim, would be appreciated or could be made at the service. Funeral details to be advised. Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 5, 2019

