Shirley ANDERSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley ANDERSON.
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

ANDERSON, Shirley:
On Friday, November 29, 2019, peacefully at Bethsaida Retirement Village. Aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Bill, loving twin sister of the late Joan Cann, and a loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Messages may be sent to The Anderson Family, c/- 119/39 Kimbrae Drive, Rototuna North, Hamilton 3210. A Requiem Mass for Shirley will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, at 12 noon on Friday, December 6, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.