KILGOUR, Shirley:
On November 25, 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan. Special friend of Jeanette and Henny Vervaart and fondly remembered by many. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimers Society, c/- 8 Wither Road, Blenheim 7201 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Special thanks to the staff at "The Oaks' and the Hospital Wing, Ashwood Park Retirement Village for their loving care of Shirley. A Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Henry Street, on Saturday, November 30 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Picton Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 26, 2019