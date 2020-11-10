MAYO,
Stanley George (Ben):
Peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Aroha Rest Home, Palmerston North. Aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwenda. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Eric and Antoinette. Loved grandad and great-grandad of Jamie, Stevi, Kyle and his 5 great-grandchildren. A service for Ben will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. To view the livestream please email [email protected]
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 10, 2020