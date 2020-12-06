GARLICK, Steven James:
3.9.1951 - 3.12.2020
Passed away suddenly at Hakahaka Bay. Best friend and cherished partner to Eileen. A truly loved father and father-in-law to Tess and the late Stan; Melanie; Amanda and Paul; Jason and Emma. Much loved Grandfather to Jeremy, Hazel, Jackson, Taika, Ethan, Calay, Chayce and Te Ariki. A special friend and brother-in-law to Peter and Teena and son-in-law to June Cairns. Loved brother of Karen, Maxine, Hilton, Pete, Gail, Marie and Phil. A loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Messages to 7 Brookfield Place, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A wake will be held at 7 Brookfield Place, Blenheim, on Tuesday, December 8 from 1.00pm. A Service for Steven will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Wednesday, December 9 at 10.00am. From there we will be taking our treasured Taonga back home to Rangiwaea Island.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 6, 2020