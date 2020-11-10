SHAW, Stewart Ernest:
Died peacefully at Hospice Taranaki on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Dearly loved and adored son of Sylvia De Jong, treasured father of Emma, Daniel, and Fergus and Emily. Much loved companion of Moira. A private cremation has been held. To acknowledge the wonderful care Stew has received, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be much appreciated: www.hospicetaranaki.org.nz/how-can-i-help-or-donate Messages etc can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 10, 2020