ARMSTRONG, Susan Ruth
(Sue) (nee Double):
On July 4, 2020, at Marlborough Hospice with her family by her side, aged 68. Dearly loved wife of the late Wayne Armstrong. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Toni and Lyndon Robinson, Garrie and Brenda Armstrong, adored Nana Sue of Courtney and Viliami Taufa, Logan Robinson, Mia and Benjamin Armstong, and a much loved great-Nana Sue of Noah Taufa. A loved sister and sister-in-law and friend of many. Messages to 36 Maeburn Street, Witherlea, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A funeral service for Sue will be held 1.00pm on Friday, July 10, at the Marlborough Convention Centre followed by private cremation.
Remember not my fight
for breath
Remember not the strife
Please do not dwell upon
my death
But celebrate my life.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 5, 2020