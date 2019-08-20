OLIVER, Sylvia Constance:
On August 17, 2019, peacefully at Bethsaida Rest Home, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Don and a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Carol; Margaret and Jack Hazelwood; Jenny Ellis and Tony Deverill; Bruce Oliver and Emily Fredrickson. Loved and treasured Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, August 23 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 20, 2019