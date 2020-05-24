SHEWAN, Terence
John Matthew (Terry):
Passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Waterlea Lifecare. Aged 76 years. Husband of Jeanette, loved father of Emma, "Terny" of Jessica. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Carol and Alan, Elaine, Christine and Jimmy, and Des and Nan. Loved uncle. Special thanks to the staff at Waterlea Lifecare. Messages may be sent to the Shewan Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A Memorial Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Mercy Room at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, at 11.00am on Wednesday, May 27.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 24, 2020