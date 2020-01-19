FAIRLESS,

Thelma June (nee Gill):

Passed away peacefully on 16 January 2020 at Longview Rest Home, Tawa, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom Fairless. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brian and the late Marlene, Peter and Jane, Frances and Ross. Nana of Jason and Sharon, Todd and Helen, Tina and Zane; Michael, Ben and Emily; Hazel, Keri and Matt. Great Nana to Paige and Zach, Bella and Lily, Oliver and James. Loving sister to the late Joan Gill. Our sincere thanks to the dedicated staff at Longview Rest Home who cared for June over the past seven years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Presbyterian Support Central, Wellington. Messages to the family can be posted c/- Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington. A celebration of June's long life will be held at Longview Rest Home, 14 Sunrise Boulevard, Tawa, on Thursday 23rd January 2020, at 2pm. The family will take June to Blenheim to be interred with Tom. A small ceremony with family and friends will be held at Fairhall Lawn Cemetery, on Friday 24th January 2020, at 3pm. Please celebrate June's life with colour.



