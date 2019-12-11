DUNNILL, Therese Kathleen (née Histen):
Passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, surrounded by her family and love, in Motueka, aged 74. Dearly loved wife of Brian; adored mother of Della and John, Gregg and Vicki; treasured 'Nan' of Justin, and Luke; Great 'Nan' of Ruby; loved sister of the late Marie and Len, Helen (deceased) and Joe, Rosalie (deceased) and Michael, and the late Pat and Jenny; and precious 'Therese' of all her nieces and nephews. A rosary will be held for Therese at the St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 423 High Street, Motueka, on Thursday, December 12, at 6.00pm, and a Requiem Mass to follow on Friday, December 13, at 11.00am.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 11, 2019