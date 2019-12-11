Therese DUNNILL

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you At this difficult time. Gary and Lynne and..."
    - Gary Thyne
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Heather Moss"
    - Heather Moss
  • "Saddened to hear of the passing of Therese. We have many..."
  • "Brian we were so sad to read of Thereses passing and send..."
    - Robin Dunnill
  • "To Brian and family so sorry to hear of your loss.Therese..."
    - Rob and Lynda Nye
Service Information
Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Services
57 High St
Motueka , Tasman
035287787
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 p.m.
St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church
423 High Street
Motueka
Requiem Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church
423 High Street
Motueka
Death Notice

DUNNILL, Therese Kathleen (née Histen):
Passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, surrounded by her family and love, in Motueka, aged 74. Dearly loved wife of Brian; adored mother of Della and John, Gregg and Vicki; treasured 'Nan' of Justin, and Luke; Great 'Nan' of Ruby; loved sister of the late Marie and Len, Helen (deceased) and Joe, Rosalie (deceased) and Michael, and the late Pat and Jenny; and precious 'Therese' of all her nieces and nephews. A rosary will be held for Therese at the St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 423 High Street, Motueka, on Thursday, December 12, at 6.00pm, and a Requiem Mass to follow on Friday, December 13, at 11.00am.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 11, 2019
