BOURNE,
Thomas Arthur (Tom):
Passed away July 24, 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Liz (Edith) Bourne. Father of Heather, Glynn and Kevin, and all his grandchildren and great-children. Messages to 67c Hospital Road, Blenheim 7201, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns Ambulance, PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240 or Westpac Life Flight Trust, PO Box 14-449, Wellington 6241, would be appreciated. "He will forever be in our hearts, remember the happy times and raise a glass with cheer in honour of his life." At Tom's request a private cremation will be held.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 26, 2020