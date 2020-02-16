FOLSTER, Thomas Joseph:
On February 16, 2020 at the Marlborough Hospice, Thomas passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Thomas was in his 29th year. Precious son of Steve and Jenny, adored brother of Hannah and Oliver. Dearly loved grandson of Geoffrey Folster, the late Heather Folster, the late Mary Bell and the late Desmond Bell. Loved nephew of the late Martin Folster, Barbara Doherty, Tim Bell, Simon Bell, Phillip and Pam Bell, Linda and Rob Watson, Sandra Bell and Nycki O'Neal. Special cousin of Brennan Doherty, Eamon Doherty, Joseph Folster, David Bell, Belinda Bell, Sophie Watson, Abbie Watson, Jordan Schollum, Kendall Green, Brentin Hunt and Lawson Hunt. Messages may be sent to 43 George Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411 Blenheim, 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Service for Thomas will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Friday, February 21 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 16, 2020