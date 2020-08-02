Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas FRENCH. View Sign Death Notice



Thomas Ernest (Ernie):

Passed away, aged 95, in Blenheim, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce, for 50 years. Much loved father of John and Jenny, Graeme and Geraldine, Alison, Paul and Ann. Loved grandad of Hugh, Emma Grace, Jessica, Duncan, Katrina, Nicola, Sarah, and Ella, and great-grandfather of Hazel. Loved and respected Uncle Ern to all his nieces and nephews and wider family. Respected teacher and Principal at OBHS, Papanui High, and Kaiapoi High. Special thanks to all the Access staff for your care of Ernie over the past two years, and thank you to the staff at Waterlea for their care over the past two weeks. Messages may be sent to PO Box 935, Blenheim 7240. Ernie's Funeral Service will be held in the St Albans Uniting Church, 36 Nancy Avenue, Mairehau, Christchurch, on Friday, August 7, at 1.00pm.







