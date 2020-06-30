HICKMAN,
Thomas Osborne (Tom):
28.12.1928 - 27.06.2020
Passed away at the Marlborough Hospice surrounded by the love of close family. Dearly loved husband of Aileen. Son of the late Mabel and Osborne Hickman. Loving, accepting and generous father of Louise, Brendan, Kieran, Peter, Gerald, Simon and Siobhan. Loved father-in-law of John Ledden, Jacqui and Michelle Hickman. Grandfather 'Pop' to Charlotte, Jack, Jonty, Louis, Harriet, Jamie, Georgina, Thomas and Rory. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Pipi, Jack and Nancy, Bar, Louis; and Patricia Hickman. The late Gaye and Cyril O'Connor, Erina and Desmond Williamson, Pauline and Norman Hastings, Jim; and Toni Molloy and adored uncle and great-uncle 'Tom' to many nieces and nephews. Loved son-in-law, brother-in-law and friend to the Fogarty clan in Ireland.
"Faith, kindness, love, farming, a life lived well, with so many precious memories."
Messages to Mrs Aileen Hickman and family, 11 Nottinghill Drive, Blenheim 7201 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand c/- www.cfnz.org.nz/donate would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Marlborough Convention Centre on Saturday, July 11, at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Ward Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 30, 2020