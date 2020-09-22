MASON, Tohi:
On September 19, 2020, our dearly loved Dad and treasured Din Din, Tohi Mason passed away peacefully, aged 67 years. Son of the late Skipper and Kate Mason. Father of Arena, Raramai, Marama and Kipa. Din Din to Ana, Wallace, Oliver and Thomas; Tayla, Finn, Rico, Mason, Ilah, Kara, Archie and Blake. Messages to Ana on 0275627897 or [email protected] or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Service will be held this Friday, September 25 at the Port Marlborough Pavillion, Waikawa, at 10.30am. He will be laid to rest at Te Hora Pa, Canvastown, followed by a reception back at the Pavillion from 4.00pm. Anyone who wishes to visit Dad prior to his service can do so at 109 Lindens Road, Koromiko.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 22, 2020