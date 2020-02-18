NEWMAN, Trevor John:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Redwood Lifestyle Care & Village. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved son of the late Bessie Lister, and loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Kevan and Gayle Newman, Charlie Lister, the late Norman Newman, and the late Brian Lister. Sincere thanks to Norma Walsh and the dedicated staff at both the Redwood Rest Home and Hospital. Also to Dr Duncan McAllister and the staff at Springlands Health. Messages may be sent to the Newman Family, c/- P O Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for Trevor will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 25, followed by interment at Upper Wairau Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 18, 2020