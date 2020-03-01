PETRIE, Valerie (Val):
On February 27, 2020, Val suddenly passed away in Blenheim, she was in her 87th year. Loved wife of Alex, and much loved mum of Sharon and Ramon McDonald, Susan Corkin, Michael Corkin and Bea Watts, Warren and Debbie Corkin. A much loved Nana to all her grandchildren, Lisa-marie Toby, Nigel Bullamore, Nathan Tuhura, William Tuhura, Nick Tuhura, and great-grandson Archie Toby. Messages to 33B Wither Road, Blenheim. At Val's request, a private family cremation will be held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 1, 2020