DALY, Valerie Ann
(nee Ryan):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in her 89th year. A keen artist, spirited person of faith, and loving mother of Michael, Kerry, Martin, Peter, Christine, Anthony and Julian (and wife of the late Brian Daly) and Nana of too many grandchildren to name! Much loved twin sister of Patricia Pigou and sister of Peter Ryan. A loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Val will be remembered as a strong woman of character and an enthusiastic conversationalist, always ready to share an opinion and have a laugh. Special thanks to the staff at Stoke Summerset Village for their kindness and care. A service to celebrate and remember Val's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Wednesday, July 17, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 14, 2019