Valerie JOHNSON

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you Peter and Rosemary and families on the sad..."
    - Claire Brownlee Smith
  • "So sorry to hear of your mum's passing Rosemary. Lots of..."
    - Dal and Brian Robinson
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Joan Todd & Family"
    - Joan Todd
  • "sending our thoughts and deepest sympathy to you all ..."
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

JOHNSON, Valerie June:
Died peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, at home. In her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Johnson. Much loved and respected mother of Peter Johnson and Rosemary McFadyen, and mother-in-law of Jennie Johnson and Malcom McFadyen. Treasured grandmother (Nan) of Stuart, Daniel, Ashley and Jessica, and special great-grandmother of Rylie. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Springlands Health, Wairau Hospital Oncology Department, Hospice Marlborough and Support Services for their valued support. At this difficult time a funeral service cannot take place, instead a memorial service to celebrate Val's life will be held at a later date when the family feel the time is appropriate.

Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 14, 2020
