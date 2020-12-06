TAYLOR, Valerie June (Val):
Peacefully passed away at Springlands Lifestyle Hospital, on Friday, December 4, 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Len. Much loved Mother and Mother-in- law of Phil and Carol, Jan and Rob, Alan and Yvonne. Loved Nanny Val to her grandchildren Steve and Holly, Darrell and Lizzie, Amy and Kieran, Jack and Amelia. Loved Nanny Val to her great-grandchildren Jake, Myah, Eloise, Leonard. Special thanks to Lucy and her staff for the love and care for the last two months they gave, and Joanne for fun activities Val was involved in. Thank you to Naomi, Carolyn and Sharon for all your amazing support. Messages to 11 Turnbull Drive, Witherlea, Blenheim 7201. Please wear something colourful. A celebration of Val's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 11.00am on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 6, 2020