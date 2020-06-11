CONEY,
Valmai Pembroke (Val):
Died peacefully at Redwood Rest Home on June 9, 2020, aged 106 years. Dearly loved mother of Chris, Tim and Jeremy and favourite of their families. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Special thanks to the staff of Redwood Rest Home for their loving care of Val.
A celebration of Val's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Spring Creek, on Monday, June 15, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 11, 2020