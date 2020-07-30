Veronica DENHOLM

Death Notice

DENHOLM, Veronica Anne
(formerly Twidle) (nee Nichols):
Aged 75 years. After a very long illness Mum passed away in a palliative care ward at Royal Melbourne Hospital. After being tested positive for Covid-19 last week Mum passed peacefully and comfortably on July 29, 2020, thanks to the great staff. Loved and precious mum and mum-in-law of Damien Twidle, Lauren Hawken, Janice Spateri (all of Melbourne), and Jody Twidle (Blenheim). Grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and sister-in-law, auntie and great-auntie and wife. Please understand that as Mum died in Melbourne of Covid-19, funeral plans are irrelevant.
''Be at peace now Mum
and have a bloody hoot!"
Published in Marlborough Express on July 30, 2020
