Victor James Stewart:

"Gone from our sight but never forgotten"







WARD,Victor James Stewart:It is with great sadness we share with you that Vic passed away peacefully at Hospice Marlborough on Sunday, April 19, 2020, aged 90. Much loved brother of the late Bryan Ward and brother in-law of Dawn. Loved husband of the late Frances. Former husband of the late Daisy (Judy) Nicholls. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Gary and Lois, Diane and Allan, and Stewart. Stepfather to Lorraine and Simon Adams. Cherished grandfather affectionately known as Grandie to Melanie and Anaru, Melissa and Gavin, Christopher and Anja, Michael, Anthony and Rebecca, Tabitha and Kyle, Isabella and Thomas. Great-grandfather to Piiata, Violet, Arlo and Hector. Messages to 9 Herbert Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Victor will be sadly missed by his family, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Due to the current lockdown a private cremation will be held. A memorial service will follow at a later date.The family would like to extend their thanks to Vic's caregivers and those involved in his care at Wairau Hospital and Hospice Marlborough and to Vic's neighbour and friend Kelvin Drake."Gone from our sight but never forgotten" Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 21, 2020

