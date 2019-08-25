Wallace WRATT

  • "Life Member of the Nelson Marist Rugby Football Club...."
    - Libby Cuccurullo
  • "Sorry to hear of Wally's passing.We have many fond memories..."
  • "Thinking of you and your family at this sad time Pauline. I..."
    - Anne Richards
  • "David, we are very sorry about the passing away of your..."
Death Notice

WRATT,
Wallace Arthur (Wally):
09.11.1928 - 21.8.2019
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Marie. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Anne, David, Jennifer, Kathryn and Tony, Pauline and Daryl; and Granddad of Lucas, Paul, James and Cole, Matthew, Sian and Kirsty. Great-granddad of Orion, Aria and Indigo. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Manuka Street, Nelson, on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11.00am, to be followed by his interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 25, 2019
