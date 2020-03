WADSWORTH,Walter (Walt):On Friday, February 28, 2020 peacefully at Hospice Marlborough, surrounded by family. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan (nee Stratford). Loved father and father-in-law of Rose and Russell Rudd (North Canterbury), Andrea Wadsworth and Allan O'Loughlin (Nth Canterbury), Pip Schofield, Jim Schofield (Blenheim), Chrissy Wadsworth-Smith and Darren Smith (Auckland). Adored grandfather of all his grandchildren. Messages may be sent to the Wadsworth Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to Springlands Lifestyle Village and Hospice Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Walt's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, 76 Alfred Street, Blenheim at 1.00pm on Thursday, March 5, followed by private interment at Fairhall Cemetery.