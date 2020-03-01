Walter WADSWORTH

Guest Book
  • "One of life's characters. I nursed Walt many times and..."
    - Lynn Naysmith
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Church of the Nativity
76 Alfred Street
Blenheim
View Map
Death Notice

WADSWORTH,
Walter (Walt):
On Friday, February 28, 2020 peacefully at Hospice Marlborough, surrounded by family. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan (nee Stratford). Loved father and father-in-law of Rose and Russell Rudd (North Canterbury), Andrea Wadsworth and Allan O'Loughlin (Nth Canterbury), Pip Schofield, Jim Schofield (Blenheim), Chrissy Wadsworth-Smith and Darren Smith (Auckland). Adored grandfather of all his grandchildren. Messages may be sent to the Wadsworth Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to Springlands Lifestyle Village and Hospice Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Walt's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, 76 Alfred Street, Blenheim at 1.00pm on Thursday, March 5, followed by private interment at Fairhall Cemetery.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.