WADSWORTH,
Walter (Walt):
On Friday, February 28, 2020 peacefully at Hospice Marlborough, surrounded by family. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan (nee Stratford). Loved father and father-in-law of Rose and Russell Rudd (North Canterbury), Andrea Wadsworth and Allan O'Loughlin (Nth Canterbury), Pip Schofield, Jim Schofield (Blenheim), Chrissy Wadsworth-Smith and Darren Smith (Auckland). Adored grandfather of all his grandchildren. Messages may be sent to the Wadsworth Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to Springlands Lifestyle Village and Hospice Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Walt's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, 76 Alfred Street, Blenheim at 1.00pm on Thursday, March 5, followed by private interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 1, 2020