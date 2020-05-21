Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Wayne Rowland:

Ski-Plane Captain Wayne McMillan; loving and devoted husband to Val and much loved father of Nick and Kate. Adored Poppy of Isabella, Paige, Ella and Fleur, and a loyal friend to many. Sadly passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 74, in his long-time family home in Twizel, after a bravely defiant battle with cancer. A private cremation has been held and Wayne will return to the family home, until restrictions are lifted and a fitting memorial service can be held to celebrate his life, for all to attend. Wayne was a shining light and a huge inspiration to us all, the void he has left is immense, and will slowly be filled over time by the innumerable memories, moments and unique experiences in life that he shared with us. Messages to 5 Huxley Street, Twizel 7901.







