ROBERTSON, Wayne:
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 11, 2019, after a long journey with Motor Neurone Disease. Aged 74 years. Loved and treasured husband of Valma, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Glenn and Nicola, Matthew, and Yvonne MacSweeny, Karen and Wilco Siwalette, and Andrew. Special Pop to Caitlyn, Amelia; Daire and Kate; Joshua and Elise. Our thanks to all the carers, doctors and staff at Wairau Hospital, Springlands Health, Hospice and St John. Messages may be sent to 17B Ward Street, Springlands, Blenheim 7201. A donation to Hospice Marlborough or St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral service for Wayne will be advised later.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 14, 2019