COUGHLAN, Wendy Ann:
Finished her battle with cancer after the most courageous fight, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by her most important ones. Aged 61 years. Lifetime partner of Ken Poynter. Most amazing Mum and mum-in-law of Jodie and John and the best Nana ever of Brooke, Harley, Maggie, Maia and Sayla. Loved sister, and friend of many. Special thanks to Celia and Stephen (Oncology), Kerrie, Rachel, Hayley, Dallas (Hospice), Dr Jenny O'Donnell; Kath and Nicolle and the team at Life Pharmacy. Messages may be sent to the Poynter Family, 94 Thomas Road, RD 3, Blenheim 7273.
"Taken too soon,
but never forgotten".
A celebration of Wendy's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm, on Tuesday, July 7, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium. Dress Code: Jeans and T-Shirt.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 5, 2020