WADWORTH-TRUMIC,
Wendy Anne:
Passed away suddenly at home, dearly loved wife of the late Michael Trumic, dearly loved daughter of the late Warwick and Babe Wadworth, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Viki and Pete Radford, James Wadworth, Michael and Cheryl Wadworth, Ben and Jo Wadworth, and a loved cousin of Anna and Steve McNeill and family, loved aunt and great-aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Wendy Wadworth-Trumic, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Wendy will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, This Day (Friday), at 10.00am.
"Kia tau te rangimarie"
Published in Marlborough Express on July 25, 2019