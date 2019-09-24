LOOMS,
William Ray (Bojack):
On Thursday, September 19, 2019, peacefully with family at his side, at Hospice Marlborough. Aged 76 years. Loving husband and best friend of Jessica. Loved brother of Allan, Colin, Jummy and Dean. Loving father of daughters Deborah and Raelene. Messages may be sent to 4 Cornwall Street, Picton 7220. Special thanks to the staff at Hospice Marlborough, Wairau Hospital ED and AAU, and St John. At Bojack's request, a private cremation has taken place, however a celebration of his life will be held at the Crow Tavern, 15 Nelson Square, Picton, at 2.00pm on Saturday, October 5.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 24, 2019