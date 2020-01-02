Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William SHALDERS. View Sign Death Notice



William Kent (Ken):

Life member Marlborough RSA. On December 30, 2019, passed away peacefully supported by family, at Nelson Tasman Hospice, aged 85 years. Loved husband of the late Greta (nee Hunt). Proud and adored father and in-law of Chris and Linda, Jenny and Brian Alexander, and Glen. Cherished Grandad of Sara-Lee, Danielle, Erin, Tracy and Anna Thompson, Krista and Zach. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Philip (deceased) and Gladys, Ray (deceased) and Coral, Gwen and David, the late Daphne, Brian and Kay. To honour Ken's wishes a private cremation has been held and to celebrate his life, his family and friends will gather at the Mapua Bowling Club, 84 Aranui Road, Mapua, at 2.00pm, Wednesday, January 8, to say goodbye to our amazing Dad. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service to the Nelson Tasman Hospice. Messages to 56 Aranui Road, Mapua.







