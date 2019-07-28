WALSH,
William Leahy (Bill):
29.10.1925 – 26.7.2019
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, passed away at Springlands Lifestyle Village, Blenheim. Adored father and father-in-law to Gerald and Julie, Helen, Phillip and Janey, Ginny and Jonathan, Vanessa and Jason. Grandfather to Jeremy and Hannah, Ben and Rebecca, Melissa and Linda, Sam and Olivia, Grace and Jack. Great-grandfather to Ashton, Holly and Paige. The family would like to thank all the staff at Springlands Lifestyle Village who cared for Bill. Messages may be sent c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, at 11am, in St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Alma St, Renwick, followed by an interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 28, 2019