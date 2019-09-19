WARD,
William Stewart (Bill):
Peacefully in the presence of family at Ranfurly Manor, Feilding, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl. Loved father and father-in-law of Stewart and Fiona; Garth and Sarah; Avril and Nigel Hillind; Delwyn and Brent Staddon. Grandfather to Samuel, Hannah, Esther, Miriam, Rachel; Nathan, Jeremy, Anthea; Henry; Liberty and Raphael. Great- Grandfather to Letisha, Zacchaeus, Joshua, Shania; Hayley and Arista-Lee. Dear friend of Audrey Hollingworth. Messages to Avril Hillind, PO Box 22295, Khandallah 6441. A service to celebrate Bill's is being held Today (Friday) at Feilding Baptist Church, 42 Bowen Street, Feilding, at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 19, 2019