WEAVER,
William Bruce (Bruce):
On June 10, 2020, peacefully at Summerset in the Sun Nelson, aged 81 years. Loved son of the late Jack and Joan Weaver (Roxborough). Dearly loved husband of Marion, and loved father of Alison and Hilary. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Summerset for their exceptional care. Messages can be addressed to The Family of Bruce Weaver, C/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7040. Bruce's farewell will be held at Wakapuaka Crematorium Chapel, Atawhai Drive, Nelson, on Monday, June 15, at 1.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 11, 2020