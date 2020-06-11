William WEAVER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William WEAVER.
Death Notice

WEAVER,
William Bruce (Bruce):
On June 10, 2020, peacefully at Summerset in the Sun Nelson, aged 81 years. Loved son of the late Jack and Joan Weaver (Roxborough). Dearly loved husband of Marion, and loved father of Alison and Hilary. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Summerset for their exceptional care. Messages can be addressed to The Family of Bruce Weaver, C/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7040. Bruce's farewell will be held at Wakapuaka Crematorium Chapel, Atawhai Drive, Nelson, on Monday, June 15, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on June 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.