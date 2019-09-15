Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cloudy Bay Funeral Services 15 Boyce Street Springlands, Blenheim , Marlborough 035782004 Death Notice



Sadly our wonderful mother passed away on September 13, 2019. Mum will now be back in the arms of our dearly loved dad (Kevin), where she wanted to be. Willis is the soulmate of the late Kevin Alford, cherished mother and mother-in-law of of Kirsten and Peter Williams, Linton and Charlotte Alford, and adored Nah of Nicole, Brianna, Tegan, Jordan, Milly and Eloise. Willis is the very bestest friend of Laythel and Ken Hill, Anne and Graeme Daines, and Elaine and Stuart Tapp. A loved sister of Lynne Cooze and the late Barry Samuel. A treasured sister-in-law, aunty and friend. Messages to 1 Clearwater Place, Blenheim 7201. As per Mum's wishes we are having a private family graveside farewell. We would be honoured if Mum's friends and family would join us for afternoon tea at Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, at 3.00pm, on Wednesday, September 18, to share your memories and stories of the good times you've shared with mum.

'We love and miss you mum', Kirsten and Linton.







